From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A protest has trailed the just concluded ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State.

Some aggrieved members from Shongom Local Government Area converged at the main gate of the Government House, seeking a reversal of lists submitted as ward executives from the LGA.

The group described the list as full of ‘injustice’. Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Ibrahim Kachalla said that the protest was because they were not satisfied with the outcome of the ward congress.

He alleged that the names of new excos submitted to the committee were fabricated without proper consultation with other members of the party at the affected wards.

Kachalla explained that the new excos from six out of ten wards of the LGA were imposed on them and had their names sent to the committee without proper consultation.

He alleged that those that had worked supported the party inception were dropped and replaced with a new set of people that just decamped to the party.

Another member from the Gundali ward, Ibrahim Ishaq, alleged that the lists submitted to the APC’s congress committee were contrary to the one agreed by members during the congress held at the weekend.

However, the state Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the party, Ibrahim Sabo said the protesters should have taken their complaints to the committee that held the congress.

The state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, had urged his party members to be ready to accept defeat, as according to him the congress to change the leadership of the party, not a single person.

The governor, who stated this during an affirmation exercise led by ward congress national committee chairman Dr Danjuma Dabo, at Jekadafari, said: ‘Nigeria is a democracy, we are not coercing anybody to come to join APC, and we are for the people. So let them come to contest, but once you are beaten hands down you must accept it.

‘The leadership has emerged and you can see that we followed due process. We earlier held a stakeholders meeting where we resolved that we should go by consensus and affirmation. What we did is to affirm what the people at the grassroots did.

‘We affirm that consensus should be taken by the people. This is was done elsewhere in the state across the 114 wards.

‘Our general consensus and belief is that we are holding the state and we are in control Inshallah, we will continue to dominate the political landscape of Gombe State, and Nigeria at large come 2023,’ Governor Yahaya said.

