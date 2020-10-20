Set featured image

But Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said the protests is a wake up call to leaders of the country to rise and demonstrate sincerity in tackling the problems confronting the country.

Ortom who stated this at a press conference in Makurdi posited that the protesting youths were asking salient questions that deserved only honest answers backed by the commitment on the part of the leadership of this country.

The governor, who acknowledged the peaceful nature of the protests all over the country commended the resilience of youths and other Nigerians on their dogged stand during the struggle.

He added that the spontaneous protests reflected the daily pains and frustrations of Nigerians in the face of unemployment, zero economic growth, insecurity and corruption, stating that the people justifiably want an end to impunity, police brutality, herdsmen attacks, banditry and other crimes bedeviling the country.