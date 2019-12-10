Job Osazuwa

A group of protesters, yesterday, stormed the French Consulate in Lagos, accusing President Emmanuel Macron of supporting terrorism in Nigeria and other African countries.

The group comprising self-acclaimed war veterans and influential ladies was led by a civil society organisation, Africa Liberation Vanguard (ALV).

The chairman of the group, David Samuel and Publicity Secretary, Ayodeji Ologun called on the European nation to stop giving any direct or indirect support to the activities of Boko Haram. The group hailed the doggedness of the Nigerian Army in fighting the insurgency so far.

They also accused France of continuous exploitation of Nigeria’s economic resources in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Africa Liberation Vanguard cited the recent attack in Cameroon, where Boko Haram allegedly abducted 18 people, saying that it was unfortunate. The movement gave the French authorities a-21-day ultimatum to add their voice in condemning the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Samuel said: “We are a group of war veterans of Nigerian origin but with a membership that cuts across all the 52 strong African countries. As a background, our association is devoted to promoting the interest of Africans against the vicissitudes and interest of some western powers in our affairs as a continent.