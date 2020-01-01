Angered by deadly airstrikes targeting an Iran-backed militia, dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the United States Embassy compound in Baghdad yesterday, smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area in one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory.

It was the first time in years protesters have been able to reach the US embassy, which is sheltered behind a series of checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone. American guards fired tear gas, and palls of smoke rose over the embassy grounds.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene reported seeing flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the main embassy building, as at press time. A man on a loudspeaker urged the mob not to enter the compound, saying: “The message was delivered.”

There were no reports of casualties. The State Department said all American personnel were safe, and there were no plans to evacuate the embassy. The breach followed U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The U.S. military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the U.S. blamed on the militia.

President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the embassy breach and called on Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.