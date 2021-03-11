From Tony Osauzo, Benin

It was tales of agony and woes for several commuters on the Benin-Ore expressway, yesterday, following a blockade at Ofosu by angry petroleum tanker and other articulated vehicle drivers over the killing of two of their members by suspected Fulani herdsmen Tuesday night.

Ofosu is boundary community between Edo and Ondo states.

The killer herdsmen were said to have also made away with an undisclosed amount of money from the drivers.

In protest, the drivers reportedly blocked the highway at a military checkpoint and refused all entreaties made to them by other motorists to vacate the road.

The chaotic atmosphere caused by the blockade was said to have forced operatives at the military checkpoint to abandoned their post.

At at press time, it was learnt that the protesting drivers were insisting that Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, must address them before they open up the road for use.