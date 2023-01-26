From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Youths protesting fuel price hikes and scarcity of the product in Edo State blocked the Lagos-Benin Expressway at Oluku Junction on Thursday, forcing commuters to be stranded for hours.

Commuters who were on their way to Lagos and those hoping to do business in the area were stranded for long hours.

Transporters, travellers and those who have businesses in the area lamented the blockade and expressed dissatisfaction over the incident.

One of them, Grace Emmanuel, a trader who was taking her goods to Ekiadolor, said it was pertinent for her to take her perishable goods to where she would sell them so that she doesn’t incur losses.

“It is unfortunate that this protest is taking place because it will add to the existing problem. If I don’t get my goods to where I will sell them, some might get bad and I will incur losses which I don’t want at this time.

“They are protesting for the right reasons. The fuel situation is hitting hard on everybody but blocking the roads will lead to losses to individuals who are going to do business,” she stated.

Similarly, a driver who gave his name as Osahon, said the protest has left most people stranded in the axis.

He, therefore, called on the government to address the cause of the fuel crisis in the country.