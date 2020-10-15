Christopher Oji

The Area Commander , Area J, Ajah, ACP Olugbemi Gbolahan narrowly escaped death as an angry endSARS protester , ran over him with his car.

The Area Commander who was knocked down was lucky that he only sustained a severe injury on his leg.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press said the protesters’ car ran over his leg in Ajah area of Lagos on Tuesday.

The protester was driving recklessly when he ran over him. The Area Commander was personally on the ground to monitor and provide security for the protesters while the protester wilfully drove his car, hit him and ran over him.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said “: Yes it the truth. The Area Commander is receiving treatment at a hospital in Ajah area of Lagos State. He sustained serious injuries ,yet, we urge protesters to be calm and orderly in Lagos State, as we will not be distracted from doing the right things at all times”