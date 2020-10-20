In Lagos, protesters attacked vans belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of Nigeria Police and injured members of the squad.

The incident occurred at Herbert Macaulay Way in Yaba around 10am.

It was gathered that the vans had gone to pick officers who were on duty overnight when they were attacked by the protesters.

A video showed the hoodlums in their large number attacking the RRS vehicles.

One of the officer was caught and beaten thoroughly. The police officers were with guns but declined to shoot at the protesters.

It was gathered that some of the officers who were injured by the protesters have been taken to undisclosed hospital for treatment.

In another video, protesters were seen chasing an RRS pick-up vehicle around Lagos-Ibadan expressway, at Secretariat end.

The RRS truck met a brick wall and had to reverse to escape the onslaught.

Earlier, the the protesters had shut down the state Secretariat and preventing workers from gaining access into the premises.

They locked all the entrance to the secretariat and prevented motorists and pedestrians from coming out and going into the premises.

The Governor’s Road had remained one of the major venue where the protesters gather everyday with some even sleeping overnight to continue the protest the next day. But, yesterday, the protesters took over the entire secretariat and prevented workers from going into their offices and carrying out their daily duties unlike before.