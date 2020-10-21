#EndSARS protesters yesterday defied the 24-hour curfew announced by the Osun State government as they moved to strategic locations in the capital, Osogbo, to continue their agitation.

The protesters converged at locations, including Orita-Olaiya Junction, Ota-Efun and Dele-Yes Roundabout with placards, chanting anti-police brutality songs and blocking roads in the city while staging their protest. Major roads in Osogbo were deserted, but people on essential services were allowed to go about their businesses.

As the protest continued , Police and operatives of the Department of State Services were seen erecting road blocks and taking positions to enforce the curfew announced by government on October 19.

One of the protester, Kunle Adisa, at Olaiya Juction, said the protest would continue until their demands were met.

Adisa,lamented what he described as decades of neglect by government at all levels, saying that time had come for young people to be included in decision making in the country.