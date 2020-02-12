Pro-government protesters, weilding placards with various inscriptions, yesterday, stormed the Abuja office of Amnesty International asking it to leave Nigeria or be thrown out.

The protesters accused the organisation of fuelling insecurity and unduly interfering in the affairs of the country.

Some of the placards read: “You are the wheel behind Boko Haram, IMN, IPOB and ISWAP”, “Amnesty International bury your head in shame,” “Leave now or we will force you to leave.”

It is the second protest in six months ago.

A similar protest was held at the group’s office, with aggrieved persons also asking the agency to vacate the country.

They alleged that the human rights group was taking sides with the opposition, and was “attempting to destabilise Nigeria”.

The organisation said the protests were sponsored and that they are “not affiliated to any interests, political, religious or commercial”.

Isa Sanusi, AI spokesman, in a statement said: “Despite sponsored protests, we will not stay silent. In the face of efforts to evade responsibility or to smear our organisation, we will continue to raise our voices whenever and wherever we see injustice, sexual abuse, discrimination against women, or any other violations of human rights in Nigeria.”