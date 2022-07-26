By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Angry protesters on Tuesday forced their way into Government House Alausa, Lagos.

The protesters were led by the Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Funmi Sessi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana, Lagos ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Dr Adelaja Odukoya, Secretary of Joint Action Front (JAF), Abiodun Aremu, and several union leaders.

The workers, who stormed Government House gate at 12:06 noon, were prevented from gaining access by policemen.

The workers camped in front of the State House of Assembly.

