The headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja was practically held to a standstill by protesters, seeking one form of attention or the other from the national leadership of the party.

The protesters that claimed to be populated from members across the country under the platform of Goodluck Jonathan Support Group had stormed the party’s national secretariat around 11am, drumming, dancing and consuming all manners of drug for hours.

Around 12.10pm, another poster-wielding protesters from Abia State equally stormed the secretariat to complain to the party’s leadership about the primaries that produced some of the candidates of the party for next year’s elections.

While the protest lasted, vehicular and human movement was grounded, making impossible for those on genuine mission at the secretariat to gain entrance.

Earlier around 10.30am, the leadership of the party had beefed up security, deploying more police and other security personnel in anticipation of a breakdown of law and order.