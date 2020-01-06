Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Protesters from Agba village in Ekwulobia community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, took to the streets to protest the dilapidated state of their general hospital and poor state of their roads particularly the abandoned Isuofia- Agba Ekwulobia-Eke Ekwulobia.

The angry protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions said that they were angry because the state government has abandoned the hospital to rot.

They lamented also that the said road has been abandoned for over ten years now despite their pleas to the state government.

Some of the placards read: “Social Contracts are not kept,” “Election are coming again o,” “Save Our Soul Mr. Governor,” “Are We Remembered Only During Elections”, among others.

The angry villagers led by the Executive of Agba Village Development Union under the Chairmanship of Mr. Bertrand Uchechukwu Ezeokoli, appealed to the state government to take decisive action to change the state of the hospital for good.