Protests have continued to gather momentum as protesters marched on the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as early as 8am demanding implementation of police reforms.

Eme Affiah, one of the protesters said government wanted to stop the protests more than they wanted to stop police brutality.

“The government clearly don’t care about the masses, because if they did, we won’t still be protesting on the eleventh day. When it was time to remove bikes and kekes from the city, it didn’t take them more than two days.

“But when it comes to simply heeding our request to EndSARS who are killing people, they are slow. In fact they are hiring thugs to kill peaceful protesters.”