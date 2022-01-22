From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A coalition of civil society groups in Edo State yesterday protested the proposed petroleum pump price increment by the federal government.

The group, in their numbers, marched round the city centre (Ring Road) with banners having inscriptions such as ‘No to more hardship, no to rise in fuel price; End poverty in Nigeria now, refine Nigeria oil in Nigeria” before retiring to the National Musuem ground.

Addressing journalists, South-South Coordinator, People Alternative Movement, Osagie Obayuwana, said the current system operated by the government has entrusted the wealth of the nation into the hands of the few by trying to privatize the refineries rather than building more and refurbishing the moribund ones.

The former Edo State attorney general insisted that the protest must continue until the Federal Government reneged on its proposed petroleum pump price increment.

Speaking also, immediate past Public Relations Officer, Edo Civil Society Organization (EDOCSO), Osazee Edigin, said the proposed increment of fuel was uncalled for in a period most Nigerians are struggling to feed themselves.