Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

Scores of protesters Wednesday morning stormed the federal medical centre, Lokoja protesting over claims that there was no any issue of Covid19 in the state.

The protesters, it was learnt first stormed the administrative department where they were said to have destroyed some property and carted away some office equipment

According to an eye witness accountt who is a worker in the hospital, he said the protesters who came with dangerous weapons including stones and pepples went straight I to the office of Chief medical director, Dr Tunde Alabi and broke into his office even as they chaeed away workers.

The account who did not want to be named said the protesters might be angry because it was the hospital that claimed it treated some Covid19 patients before transferring them to the National centre for diseases control in Abuja.

The account said the protesters claimed the FMC was giving the state a bad name as they claimed there was no existence of the dreaded disease in the state.

It will be recalled that the NCD C had recorded no fewer than five Covid19 cases against the state with the death on Sunday of the chief judge of Kogi State associated with the virus.

When contacted, the police public relations office, Willy Aya confirmed the incident and said the police had dispersed the protesters

