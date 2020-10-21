Tension greeted some areas in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Monday evening, when a truck allegedly killed two protesters in the metropolis.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 7pm at Dallimore/Christ School area where a truck ladened with bags of cement had overrun a barricade mounted by protesters killing two persons.

It was also learnt that the irate youths ran after the fleeing driver, caught up with the truck, and angrily offloaded the contents before setting it on fire.

The three trucks were reportedly burnt at different locations in the metropolis; two were burnt at Similoluwa area along State Hospital road, while the other was burnt opposite UNIFOAM building near Mojere market, Adebayo area.