Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Angry protesters carried out their threat on Sunday when they stormed the headquarters of the Commonwealth Zion Assembly otherwise known as COZA, to protest the incessant allegations of sexual harassment against the Senior pastor of the church, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola Dakolo, wife of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo, set social media on fire few days ago when she alleged that Fatoyinbo raped her some years ago before she turned 18.

The peaceful protest caused panic among the worshippers and created a pandemonium in the neighborhood. The protesters vowed not to speak to anyone as the sealed their lips.

More detail later.