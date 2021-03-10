From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress has currently crippled activities at the National Assembly over the removal of the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour bodies stormed the National Assembly Wednesday morning in their thousands to express their displeasure over a bill to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The workers accused the state governors of sponsoring the bill as a means of avoiding the payment of the National Minimum Wage.

Presenting their petition to the leadership of the National Assembly, speaking on behalf of organised labour, NLC President Ayuba Waba threatened that the workers would embark on a nationwide strike if their demands are not met.

The protest is still ongoing at press time.