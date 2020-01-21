Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has decried the nationwide protest by the PDP.

He accused the protesters of plotting to overthrow the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The governor spoke at a mega rally by the APC to counter the earlier protest staged by the PDP in the state and other parts of the country on Sunday.

“Those women you saw yesterday (Sunday) wearing black are not playing politics, they want to overthrow the government , why are they organising rally in Bayelsa, Delta, Umuahia and other parts of the country, because they want to overthrow the government of Buhari.

“I am calling on the Federal Government to look into issues concerning the protest and caution the PDP against possible anarchy.

“I call on you to go about your businesses without any fear of harassment.

“My victory is divine and only God can remove me from office because I credibly won the election as has been affirmed by the highest court of our land.”

Supporters carried placards with different inscriptions, such as “Hope for Imo”, “Uzodinma we know”, and “On Supreme Court judgement we stand.”

Some of the supporters described the PDP protest as “infantile”, adding that it was “dead on arrival.”

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives and former Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Mr Goodluck Opiah, advised PDP to accept the judgment in the spirit of sportsmanship.

He expressed confidence in Uzodinma’s ability to pilot the affairs of the state and assured Imo residents of better times ahead.

Another APC faithful and former member of the Imo House of Assembly, Mr George Egu, said with the APC in Imo, better times were ahead for the southeast.

“This is time to come together and take advantage of the situation on ground by lending our support to Uzodinma for the overall good of the southeast. With APC in Imo, the South East will have a better bargaining power for the most coveted office of the land in 2023,” he said.

On Sunday held a nationwide protest, challenging the January 14 Supreme Court judgement, which nullified the election of Chief Emeka Ihedioha.