From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Thousands of protesters from Otulu-Ugo in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday demanded a traditional autonomy from the state government.

The placard carrying protesters who stormed Government House, Asaba, urged the government to recognise their king by issuing him a certificate and staff of office in order to save them from alleged constant harassment from Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

Christopher Isekekpei, leader of the protest and Iyase of Otulu-Ugo, said the community would no longer tolerate alleged injustice, intimidation, harassment, enslavement and infringement on their fundamental rights by security agents who are allegedly being sponsored by Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Ifechukwude Okonjo II.

Isekekpei said more than two persons from the community were languishing in prisons over “spurious and doctored charges,” adding that there were threats that more could be sent to prison as a result of incessant invasion.

He added that in one of the invasions in October last year, one person was killed, and that his corpse was still in the morgue.

Receiving the protesters, the Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Ovie Festus Agas, promised to transmit their message to the governor for an objective and dispassionate assessment of the the issues.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction to the allegations raised by the protesters against Ogwashi-Uku, Obi Okonjo II described them as non-indigenous members of Otulu, saying that they were financially induced to embark on the protest.

In a statement by the Secretary to the Obi-in-Council, Chief Zeliwe Ojeogwu, maintained that Otulu remained a satellite town of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, which according to him, was affirmed by the state government in April, this year.

“The Delta State Government has made it clear in writing in April 2022 that Otulu is part of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom and is under our Obi of Ogwashi-Uku HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II. As far as we are concerned, this issue has been settled,” he stated.

He alleged that Otulu has become a breeding ground for criminals, and urged the police to intensify effort to arrest “all those who have committed crimes so that they have their day in court and face justice.

“The Delta State Police Command should not permit Otulu to remain a hiding place for criminals who use it as a staging ground for their activities throughout Delta North.”

He urged Ogwashi-Uku people especially the youths to continue to be law abiding no matter the level of provocation.

“Ogwashi-Uku was the headquarters of the old Asaba Division and is an important part of the state.

“We commend efforts by the State Government who have made it clear that they will not condone any criminality or breach of peace.

“The ball is squarely in the hands of the Police and we hope they will rise to the challenge before Otulu becomes another Boko Haram domain,” he added.

