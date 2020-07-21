Tony Osauzo, Benin

Protesting staff of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State, who continued their protest for the second day yesterday, went spiritual as they organized a marathon prayer session to force the state government to clear the 11 months arrears of salary, pensions and gratuities owed them.

Attired in black, the workers and retired staff, arrived Government House in Benin City, yesterday, where they blocked the entrance gate in defiance of an early rain.

They also engaged in praise and worship songs after gathering in a circular form close to the government house gate.

Workers and top government officials were forced to access their offices at the government house through the second exit gate.

Armed anti-riot policemen were seen diverting regular visitors towards another gate leading to the Government House, following the barricade caused by the protesters.

The workers lamented the insensitivity of officials of the state government since the protest began on Monday this week.

Some of the aggrieved staff in an interview said aside the non-payment of the 11 months arrears of salary and pension owed them by the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration, their plights have been made worse with the death of some members due to failing health, and worsening and worrisome economic hardship that made it impossible for them to meet the needs of their families and relations.

Chairman of the College of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, Comrade Fred Omonuwa, said the protest would continue until Governor Obaseki answers them with the payment of their salaries, pension and gratuities.

He disclosed that over N1billion is required by the state government to offset the accumulated salary arrears, which include about N99 million per month for payment of salary of workers of the institution.

“Yesterday we started the protest and nothing has happened. What we heard was the commissioner for Education went on air to lie on television that we are not staff of the college and that we were politically motivated; that they took us to College of Education, Igueben, and we refused to go.

“The protest will continue until all our 11 months is paid. If anybody is posted to Igueben, there should be a letter to that effect. Is it possible for government to post workers and they will refuse? These are all tissues of lies. If they say they post us, did they equally post the pensioners they owe?

Commissioner for Education in the state, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai in reaction said, “Where are they working? When was the last time they went to work? Do you give subvention to a school that is not in session? The tenure of chairman of the union has expired. However, we are doing our part as a government”.

‎