JOE EFFIONG, UYO

A Non Governmental organisation, ‘Nude Nigeria-The Best Man’, Next-of Kins- to late Primary School teachers and some concerned youths of Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot to release Mr Inibehe Effiong from prison.

The groups made the passionate appeal to the CJ while addressing newsmen during a joint sensitization rally and peaceful protest held at the weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Some of the protesters mostly youths carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Injury to one is injury to All”, “Free Inibehe Effiong Now!, “Justice for Inibehe Effiong”, “We demand for immediate release of Inibehe”

Inibehe Effiong, human rights activist and Lagos-based lawyer but a native of Itu LGA of Akwa Ibom State was sentenced to one imprisonment on Wednesday July 27, 2022 by the Chief Judge of AKwa Ibom State to the Ikot Ekpene correction centre for alleged contempt.

Effiong was the defense counsel to Leo Ekpenyong in the ongoing Libel case instituted against him by the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Speaking during the peaceful protest, the convener of ‘Nude Nigeria- The Best Man’, Princess Mikki Attah, noted that her organisation was concerned over the continued incarceration of Effiong whom she described as a law abiding citizen

A ttah said after reading in the media how Effiong was sent to jail for asking the CJ to send Security men out of the courtroom it attracted her organization’s attention because it is concerned with society issues including street children.

“We are here because of the continued incarceration of Barr. Inibehe Effiong , a legal practitioner, a Law abiding citizen of the Nigerian society, who has been held in prison custody for contempt of court.

“We didn’t know that he would be kept in prison till today. Today is the 10th day he was sent to jail. So we are here to demand, and to appeal for his unconditional release”, She appealed.

Also speaking, the Youth President of Itu local government area Mr. Ubong Akpan said they were particularly worried that Inibehe, was not given an opportunity to defend himself before he was sent to jail.

He expressed strong believe that after the peaceful protest the Chief Judge would listen to their demand and effect the release of their kinsman, Effiong from prison soon.

Similarly, spokesperson, Next- of-Kins to late primary school teachers in Akwa Ibom State