From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Protesting members of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), yesterday, urged the Federal Government to stop the salaries and allowances of striking lecturers at the nation’s higher institutions of learning.

They also advocated the need to stop both elected and appointed officials from sending their children abroad for educational pursuit.

The students, who were protesting their continued stay at home as a result of the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), barricaded the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway.

Armed with placards, they stormed the Koka Junction in Asaba, Delta State, as early as 7.15am, and caused gridlock for several hours.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, NANS Deputy Coordinator in the South South and South East, Oghale Emeka Rex, said the decision to cripple the nation was taken two weeks ago in Sokoto.

Rex said students in the South South delayed in implementing the decision in a bid to lobby governors in the region to prevail on the Federal Government on the need to accede to ASUU demands.

He, however, added that they were ignored by the governors, hence the resort to the protest.

“This is a marathon protest to block all federal roads as a test run of what will come up in the coming days.

“Henceforth, students would be coming with their stove, and foodstuff to cook on this road. We are coming out with our sleeping mats to occupy the road.

“And then, we will move to the federal secretariat in Asaba to grind activities so that everybody will be at home,” he said.

He attributed the rot in infrastructure in tertiary institutions across the country to the failure of both state and federal governments to adhere to the 26 per cent budgetary provision as recommended by UNESCO.

Odogwu Hyascent Ugochi urged the Federal Government to meet the ASUU demands, just as he appealed to the striking lecturers to harken to the voice of reason and call off the prolonged strike.