The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ogun chapter, on Wednesday in Sango-Ota, blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway over the deplorable state of the highway.

The NLC Lagos State chapter of the congress joined their Ogun counterpart to stage the protest. They carried placards with inscriptions: ‘’We don’t want palliatives,” “We want good roads,’’ ‘’Dapo Abiodun save our souls from bad roads,” “We are not slaves in our country.”

NLC Chairman in Ogun, Emmanuel Bankole, said the union was not happy with the condition of portions of the Lagos-Abeokuta and its environs.

“We will not allow anybody to take away our right. In times like this, we do not have any option than to express our displeasure with government.”

He said the 21-day ultimatum given by NLC after the visit of Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to Sango-Ota, had lapsed.

Bankole said that Fashola promised to commence palliative work on the road but nothing much had been done since then.

“We deserve better than what we have seen today. What we see today is below our expectations.”

The NLC Chairman in Lagos State, Mrs Funmi Sessi also said, “we believe in action and the time for talking is gone. There is urgent need to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.”

Sessi said that the action was long overdue as people were inflicted with serious pains, following the deplorable condition of the Sango-Ota portion of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

She said members of the Lagos chapter came to partner with its colleagues in Ogun in the struggle to ensure good roads were delivered to people of the state.

