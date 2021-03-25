From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Academic activities at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku were, yesterday, disrupted following protest by students over increase in school and COVID-19 fees.

They blocked the office of the Rector, Stella Chiemeke, and prevented academic and non-academic staff from entering the school premises.

A final year student said the management of the institution demanded that students should pay N7,000 for a textbook of a recently introduced course.

The student said the newly introduced course would be taught once a week with an hour period, noting that final year students barely have one month for them under the current semester to exit the school.

According to the student, N7,000 was added to the school fees and the management in a clandestine move closed the school portal making it difficult for them to pay because of the additional fee.

“Apart from that, we were also asked to pay N4,500 as COVID-19 fees. The school did not give us face masks, hand sanitizers and no water to wash our hands,” he said.

The student disclosed their classes were over congested thereby exposing them to higher risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus disease.

Another student lamented the school fees was high aside departmental dues.

“It is too much on us. The normal school fees is even high. The set that left paid over N30,000 and now, we are paying N45,800, including the N7,000, that is N52,800, excluding the dues. It is not fair, people are training themselves. Parents are finding it difficult to send their children to school. They are looting us, it is not fair on us,” he said.

They called for the reduction of the fees, saying: “they should reduce the school fees for us. If we are paying for COVID-19 according to them, they should give us stuff that are required.”

Efforts to speak with management of the institution failed but Commissioner for Higher Education, Patrick Muoboghare, said the issues have been resolved.