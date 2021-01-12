From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the March 6 council polls in Delta, women from Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state have rejected the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate, Jude Chukwunwike, for the locality.

The women, under the aegis of Concerned Women of Aniocha South Local Government Area, urged the PDP to withdraw its chairmanship flag from Chukwunwike for allegedly assaulting a 68-year-old grand mother, Patricia Odiaka, in Ubulu-Uku.

In a peaceful protest, yesterday, in Asaba, the women also called for the arrest and prosecution of Chukwunwike, insisting that he is not worthy to occupy the exalted office.

Bearing placards of various inscriptions, the aggrieved women stormed the Government House gate, Asaba where they submitted a protest letter addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Lamenting the assault on Odiaka, the protesters said the victim was slapped severally before collapsing on the floor, and was later rushed to the hospital in Agbor where she was revived.

“Your Excellency, our findings revealed that Chukwunwike is a bully and cannot be entrusted with the position of council chairman, as such position will further empowered him to visit violence on women,” they said in the letter.

Besides, the protesters called for sanction against Chukwunwike’s sister and current Director General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Amaechi Mrakpor.