From Fred Itua, Abuja

Almost one week after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) grilled a popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, the anti-graft agency has refused to give further details on why he’s yet to be released.

The Anambra-born business tycoon arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja on November 1, following an invitation by the commission.

According EFCC’s media unit, Cubana was grilled by operatives of the commission.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said allegations against the socialite border on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Sources in EFCC, while confiding in Daily Sun, revealed that the EFCC secured a court order from a lower court to keep the socialite for about two weeks, pending when investigations will be concluded.

One of the sources further revealed that EFCC was currently under pressure to release Cubana, warning that it could be misinterpreted as an attack on the people of South East extraction.

He said the EFCC Chairman, Rasheed Bawa, is unwilling to approve his administrative bail until investigations are concluded.

Speaking on the development, Uwujaren, said EFCC’s action was in order and that all the steps so far taken conformed with the rule of law.

He, however, declined to confirm or deny if there were plans by the EFCC to charge him to court soon or grant him an administrative bail.

He said: “What I can say is that the commission has done what it is supposed to do in line with the rule of law. This is not an interview and I can’t respond to these questions.”

