Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The people of Uruaguma Obiofia community in Nza Ozubulu, Ekwusigo council area of Anambra State have protested the alleged encroachment into their land by Ms Millicent Ikeotuonye.

The protesters armed with placards bearing various inscriptions besieged the Area Command office of the state police command to register their displeasure over their alleged intimidation and harassment by the police over the matter.

But Ikeotuonye dismissed the allegations describing them as untrue. She insisted that the disputed land belonged to her father and that the villagers encroached into it not long after he passed on.

Leader of the protesters, Mr Vincent Ikebudu, told newsmen that she went beyond the boundary of the portion of land allocated to her father, Late Vincent Ikeotuonye, in 1956, to build a secondary school.

In a related development, youths in Ebenebe community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested the alleged arrest and detention of the president-general of the community, Paul Nnatuanya, in Abuja by the police.

Nnatuanya was arrested and detained over a land dispute between one village in the community and others. The land, the others insisted, belongs to the community.

The PG had told this reporter that a police station and a magistrate court were being erected on the now disputed land using the N20 million choose-your-project initiative of the state government.