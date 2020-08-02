Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Youths in Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government of Abia on Friday protested the release of Ifegwu Udo a.k.a Lucifer, founder of the Church of Satan, Ebem Ohafia, from detention, describing him as persona non grata in the community.

The police arrested Lucifer and 17 others and arraigned them before Justice E. Asiago of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, who granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum, one of which must be a traditional ruler or recognised chief from Ohafia, and a senior civil servant.

Justice Asiago also ruled that the addresses of the sureties must be verified to ensure that the accused present themselves in court for trial.

However, the third accused who is the founder of the Church of Satan could not get any traditional ruler or recognised chief from Ohafia to surety him because of the sensitive nature of his case.

Following this, Lucifer’s lawyer, Ibeka approached the court for bail variation and the bail conditions was adjusted to include any traditional ruler or chief and civil servant from Abia State, not limited to Ohafia.

Sunday Sun investigations revealed that as a result of the adjustments, the family of Udo was able to get a surety from Umuahia, who signed the bail bond for his release.

Further investigations revealed that despite the fact that Lucifer, sensing he could not be welcomed back to Ohafia, moved to Okigwe, Imo State.

Speaking about the protest and banishment of Lucifer, the president of Ohafia youths, Obasi said: “After the incident in Ohafia when a police station, high and magistrate courts were burnt, we discovered after investigation that the policeman who killed the trader-apprentice that triggered the protest came out from Lucifer’s brothel where he got himself drunk before he killed the young.

“Since he was arrested, calm returned to Ohafia, but on Monday we heard he (Lucifer) was released. The the same day, an okada rider in Ohafia was killed and his motorcycle made away with. The youths then said if Lucifer could be released and somebody was killed, it then meant there will not be peace in Ohafia if he returns.”