Femi Folaranmi, Yengoa

There are protests in Yenagoa and some parts of the state over the Supreme Court ruling which nullified the election of Bayelsa governor- elect, Chief David Lyon and the deputy governor- elect, Senator Degi Biobarakuma Eremienyo.

But Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had appealed to the APC to accept the Supreme Court ruling in good faith and see it as a triumph of democracy.

The protesting APC members chanting No Lyon, No Governor barricaded the major Tombia roundabout with bonfire Thursday night and continued Friday morning when they took the protests to Melford Okilo road and Imgbi road where they set bonfire along the road forcing many businesses to shut down.

Some of the protesters invaded the Bayelsa State Judiciary Complex where they vandalised vehicles and offices.

One of workers who identified himself as Josiah said he was lucky to escape with injuries narrated that the protesters stormed the complex and started beating everybody.

“We were in the office when suddenly we heard noise and before we realised what was happening protesters waving APC flag descended on staffs, vandalised offices and the two vehicles parked in the complex. We had no option but to escape. I had to jumped the fence to escape”

Shortly after news filtered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Douye Diri winner and issued him a certificate of return the protests turned wild as protesters marched from Government House through Melford Okilo road destroying property.

Soldiers and armed Policemen have been deployed to major streets to forestall a total breakdown of law and order.

Also sources said the house of the new governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri along Imgbi road has been attacked by protesters. The protesters were said to have invaded the house over the news that he has been presented with the certificate of return.