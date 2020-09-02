Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two leading Yoruba socio-cultural groups are at loggerheads over an alleged secession agenda being championed by one of the groups for the South West to break away from Nigeria and become an independent nation.

The two groups are Yoruba World Congress (YWC), which is an umbrella body over more than 150 pan-Yoruba self-determination organisations, under the leadership of its Prof. Banji Akintoye and the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), under the leadership of Adeshina Animashaun.

The YWC addressed a press conference at its headquarters, Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday, and re-established a vote of confidence in the leadership of Akintoye. Also, the YAF staged a peaceful protest march to the Oyo Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, against alleged secession agenda of YWC.

The YAF presented a protest letter to Governor Seyi Makinde, through his Executive Assistant on Security, Sunday Odukoya, who said: “We have received your letter. We shall deliver your message to the governor. Now that you have expressed your reservations, we assure you we shall address the matter.”

Addressing newsmen on behalf of YWC, Tunde Hamzat, dismissed the news making the rounds that Akintoye was no longer the leader of the Yoruba nation.

“YWC is one and indivisible under the leadership of Akintoye. There is no crisis within the YWC. We are not in contention with anyone or group. This is a family issue which is being resolved within the clan.

“We remain committed to the ideals of YWC as expressed by Akintoye, which are to liberate the Yoruba race from the oppression and persecution which Nigeria represents, to establish a better, more promising future for our teeming youths and to ensure the peaceful achievement of the self-determination goals of the Yoruba nation.

“This is a gathering of the groups which elected Akintoye as Yoruba leader a year ago and we are gathered here in Ibadan, one year after to re-establish a vote of confidence in the leadership of Akintoye.”

Hamzat, who said the brains behind YAF were four members of YWC that were suspended based on certain issues, also noted that Akintoye emerged leader of Yoruba nation on August 22, 2019, and within one year, more than 100 Yoruba, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, have been admitted into the YWC, saying, “our admission into the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) within a year of our existence, is novel and commendable.

The Oodua Nation project is on course. We appreciate the efforts of Akintoye and other leaders in this respect.

“The protection of lives and property of the Yoruba and other ethnic nationalities domiciled in the South West geo political zone is of paramount importance to YWC leadership.”