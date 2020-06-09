Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Residents of Yantumaki in Dan-Musa local government area of Katsina State took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the spate of attacks and abduction by bandits in the area.

The street protest came on the heels of the latest incident in the early hours of Tuesday when hoodlums stormed the house of one Alhaji Mansir Yusuf and abducted him along with one of his daughters at Yantumaki.

The victims are neighbours of the late District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Abu Atiku, who was killed about a week ago when bandits attacked his residence on May 31st.

The protest disrupted vehicular and human traffic in the area for several hours as the aggrieved residents made bonfires on the streets and chanted anti-government slogans.

The Police Public Relations Officer at the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the report noting that, “the Commissioner of Police has detailed the Area Commander at Dutsinma to relocate to Yantumaki as more senior officers are being deployed to the area to take care of the situation.

‘We are monitoring the situation and our men are firmly on the ground controlling the situation to ensure that the protesters do not take the law into their hands as miscreants can take over the situation and start looting or burning property.

‘The Command and indeed other security agencies are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure those responsible for the two recent crimes are brought to book,’ the police said.