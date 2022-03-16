The United Nations Development Programme said that around 90 per cent of the Ukrainian population could be facing poverty should the war with Russia deepen.

In the event of a protracted conflict, 18 years of socio-economic achievements could be lost, the agency warned as it released an early projection on the war’s development impact on Wednesday.

“Every day of delayed peace will accelerate a freefall into poverty for Ukraine,’’ the UNDP warned, adding that the war could leave “deep social and economic scars for generations to come.’’

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The acute impacts of a prolonged war are now becoming more apparent, said UNDP administrator Achim Steiner.

“An alarming economic decline, the suffering, hardship it will bring to an already traumatised population, must now come into sharper focus. There is still time to halt this grim trajectory,’’ he said in the statement. (dpa/NAN)