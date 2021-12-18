Provazios Sports Academy, would today, at Teetops School, Magodo Estate Phase 2, hold a grand end-of-the year party for its teeming students, parents and supporters.

According to the proprietor of the fast growing sports academy, Segun Solanke, the event is to celebrate the students, parents and guardians and thank them for their support and believe in the academy.

” Provazios is a refreshing breath of air in our sports landscape. It is a developmental minded sports academy where we nature talents to stardom.

” We’ve top quality and professionals taking charge of our students in several sports like athletics, basketball, dance class, football and karate,” the sportspreneur and president of nationwide side, Olumo United explained.

