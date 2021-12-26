In line with its vision and mission to develop sport in Nigeria, Fast growing Provazios Sports Academy has revealed preparation for 2022.

This was made known at the Academy grand party held at Teetops School, Magodo Estate, Lagos.

Provizios whose mission is to promote football, basketball, swimming, karate, dance and athletics, hinted all hands are on deck to further promote the institution to greater heights come next year.

According to the proprietor of the sports academy, Segun Solanke, stated he can’t wait to splash cash and plot more strategy for the betterment of the academy.

Solanke who doubled as the president of nationwide side, Olumo United was quoted saying: “ I’m glad students and parent all turned up for the grand party. The event shows we have to plan big for next year.