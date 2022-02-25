From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Unified Nigerian Youth Forum on Friday dare the joint leadership of the 9th assembly to prove it wrong by ignoring a call by President Muhammadu Buhari to expunge Section 84 of the amended electoral law which asked those holding public offices to resign before contesting in all categories of elections.

The group had earlier commended President Muhammadu Buhari for eventually signing the much-debated amended electoral bill into law on Friday saying though it tarried, it came.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

President of the group, Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem in a statement noted that the resolve of Mr president to sign the electoral bill into law today was commendable adding that, history would be fair to him on this singular act.

To him, “the document which features electronics transmission of results, compulsory usage of card readers, making provision for people living with disabilities and special needs, the resignation of political office holders before the conduct of party primaries s, conduct of party primaries at least 180 days before the general election, INEC can now review results previously declared under duress and so on.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The credibility of our polls will bring about a positive impact on us as a country among the comity of nations.

“Therefore the appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari to joint leadership of the 9th Assembly to immediately amend the Act and expunge section 84 which stipulated that anyone holding any political office either as a minister, commissioner, special adviser and others must relinquish the position before they can be eligible to participate either as a delegate or candidate, should be outrightly ignored.

“That request is not in the interest of our democracy and the institution saddled with the conduct of our election.

“Anything short of this will further prove to Nigerians that our legislative arm of government is a rubber stamp as previously alleged by many political affairs analysts”, he said.