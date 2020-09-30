Lukman Olabiyi

A security expert Dr. Ona Ekhomu has tasked the Federal Government (FG) to provide executive protection for the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum in order to avert frequent attacks and unnecessary loss of lives within his entourage.

Reacting to last Friday attack on the convoy of Zulum near Baga in northern Borno State, Dr. Ekhomu, who is the National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), said, “it is obvious that the governor is targeted and the main purpose of the assassination attempt is to deter or stop the governor from providing the productive leadership that is currently on display in Borno State.

“These incessant attacks on Governor Zulum by Boko Haram portray Nigeria quite negatively and may lend credence to the assertion by some that Nigeria is now in a Hobbesian state of nature.”

He said that the efforts by the Governor to return the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) to their ancestral homes was antithetical to Boko Haram goals of destroying the northeast.

Ekhomu described Zulum as a patriot who was in a hurry to develop Borno State despite the ongoing hot war.

He warned that the enthusiasm of the governor must be balanced against the grave threat of Boko Haram in northern Borno.

He argued that it would be counter-intuitive to push to return IDPs to their homes since northern Borno is obviously not safe enough for the IDPs to return.

He said that he was afraid that citizens would be slaughtered in large numbers in the Baga area by ISWAP fighters, adding that the jihad which was waged by Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, had given way to virulent and destructive jihad by the current leaders of ISWAP.

While commiserating with the families of soldiers, policemen, civilian JTF and others that lost their lives in the ambush, the security expert called for better executive protection for the state chief executive.

He referred to his recently published book on the insurgency in the northeast titled “Boko Haram: Security Considerations and the Rise of an Insurgency” and said that Chapter 11 of the book listed five reasons that Boko Haram/ISWAP targets VIPs for assassination: to silence the executive, to spread great fear among the populace, to show that it has absolute immunity, to force its extremist salafi-wahabi ideology on mainstream muslims, and to advertise its evil nature and unalloyed savagery.