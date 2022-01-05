From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, yesterday, called on governments at all level to make youth employment their priorities to dissuade them from engaging in unlawful acts.

The lawmaker stated this when he presented car gifts (Toyota Corolla) to selected youths from his constituency which he advised them to deploy for commercial purposes to reduce the level of unemployment in the area.

“This is one of my commitments to the people of Ovia. There is a lot of unemployment rate in my constituency and the country and the only way I can start reducing it is to get the youths involved in private business. I have got this for Ovia youths so that they will be able to go into transportation business and be able to sustain their families and I hope to increase the number as the year progresses.

“We have a lot of plans for them and this is one of them. The youths are critical stakeholders in the country because in terms of demographics, they are about 70 percent of the population if not more so we must continue to engage them and I have been pursuing this since I came into office about two years ago. That is why we have been providing educational facilities for Ovia youths especially primary and secondary schools and we have built at least 30 schools so far.

“With these numbers we will continue to do more and if I am encouraged by what these beneficiaries will do, I will be encouraged to do more for others.

“There are no conditions attached apart from giving glory and honour to God almighty, it is for them 100 percent. This is not from any budgetary provision; it is my personal resources that I used to honour some youths”, he added.

Idahosa’s Legislative Assistant, Charles Orosanye, who physically presented the car keys to the beneficiaries said the gesture is a fulfilment of his electioneering campaign “because he promised to make Ovia people masters of themselves”.‎

Among the beneficiaries is the media aide to the lawmaker, Friday Aghedo, who responded on behalf of the beneficiaries.

‎”I am grateful to God for this new year and what He has used my boss to do for me. It is like telling me to do it and I tell him that our loyalty is 100 percent and we will continue to do our best to make sure he succeeds”, Aghedo said.