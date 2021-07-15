From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), has called on the federal government to establish a National Health Insurance Scheme to address the health needs of pensioners in the country.

According to the union, the establishment of a National Health Insurance Scheme that would cater for the special health needs of senior citizens and the aged of the country was long overdue, adding that the policy, if approved, would improve welfare and put smiles on the faces of many.

In a communique jointly signed by its President-General, Dr Temple Ubani, General Secretary, Mr Franklin Erinle and National PRO, Mr Jonathan Iyoo, at the end of its median National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, the pensioners union also appealed to President Muhammandu Buhari to ensure that review of pensions are done more timely according to the extant laws of the federation.

The association further urged the Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to comply with the recent directive of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the stipulations of Trade Union Act, of ensuring that all component sectors that make up FEPPPAN have their monthly check-off dues deducted and remitted to the coffers of the union

“We thank the PTAD Executive Secretary for the gratifying news of recent receipt of £26 million pension funds from the United Kingdom, we appeal that the money be used to offset all outstanding pension liabilities.

“NEC calls on self-funded managements/agencies to ensure appropriate pension adjustment of our members, following the implementation of the new minimum wage.”

“We appreciate His Excellency, President Muhammandu Buhari (GCFR), for his unwavering attention to pensioners welfare. It is our understanding that the administration of Mr President prioritized the welfare of pensioners and have ensured that payment of pensions are promptly.

“This is exemplified by provision of funds to PTAD to fulfill its obligations to pensioners. Most gratifying is the recent approval for pension review leading to consequential adjustment.

“NEC also appreciates and commend the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, His Excellency, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, for the landmark achievement of regrouping pension unions after 42 years.

“Furthermore, we commend the untiring efforts of PTAD under the leadership of the current Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, for the payment of outstanding 33% arrears to the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners, even though some are yet to receive it. We appreciate your efforts which have so far led to regular payment of pensions and arrears to federal pensioners.” the communique read in part.

