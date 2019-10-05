The Ogun State government has directed the Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) to provide palliative measure for Ososa multiple bridges to avoid re-occurrence of vehicles plunging into the river

The State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun issued the directive as a way of staving off frequent death on the bridges. Abiodun spoke on Friday through Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Corps Commander of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

It would be recalled that some vehicles plunged into the Ososa river earlier in the week, killing a number of commuters. The State stressed the need for motorists to take all necessary safety measures to avoid unnecessary accidents on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway.

“Motorists should ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and place C-Caution signs conspicuously when their vehicles have fault to avoid crashes,” the TRACE Commander said.

The governor further directed all TRACE operatives to be on duty 24 hour in case of any emergency. He added that the presence of the operatives should be felt in most construction areas like Owode-Ijako, Odeda area, Ogijo, Ibafo, Ososa, among others.

He also said that the Ososa bridge on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway should be strictly monitored to avoid vehicles plunging into the river.