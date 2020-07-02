Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As the government of Gombe State prepares to re-open its schools after a break occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a coalition of civil society organisations has urged the state government to provide wash facilities in schools to support and encourage girl-child education in the state.

According to the coordinator of the coalition, Hajia Zariyatu Abubakar, the absence of washing facilities in schools across in the state has been identified as a factor hindering and discouraging girls from going to school.

The coordinator, who spoke during an advocacy visit to the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General (AG) of the state, explained that lack of washing facilities for girls during their period in school has always been a problem for girls of schooling age in the state.

‘Our schools used to be chock-full but whenever the girls start seeing their period they suddenly disappear from school and also whenever a girl saw her period while in school that would be her last day in school because of the shame and stigma,’ she said.

Zariya added that there is a need for the state government to address these challenges in other to ensure that girl-child gets an opportunity for education in the state.

In a remark, Attorney-General Barrister Zubairu Muhammad Umar disclosed that the appeal is a call that needs to be looked into and assured that the government will do something about the challenges.

Speaking on the need for girl-child education, the commissioner tasked the coalition as well as other stakeholders involved in the cause to also take their advocacy to the grassroots.

‘The government has provided the opportunity for the girl-child and all by bringing and providing schools and other learning centres close to the people. All we need now is for the parents to do their part by sending their children to school.

‘You have to engage the traditional and religious and community leaders to ensure the success of the agitation,’ the AG stated, adding that parents need to be engaged.

‘I know some times poverty is a barrier in this regard, but poverty should not be a hindrance in capital development.’