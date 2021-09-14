Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Azeez, has given reasons for the low enrolment of students into Colleges of Education during admission exercise.

Azeez stated the reason at the 2020/2021 academic session matriculation ceremony of 727 newly admitted students for the Nigeria Certification in Education (NEC) and Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) held at Paul Alabi Multipurpose Hall.

The provost said the current situation is that admission seekers apply to universities first and only give a second thought to colleges of education after they failed to get admitted into the universities.

According to him, “the low enrolment by students into colleges of education is an annual problem. We have many federal, state and private colleges of education in the country.”

“The only way to address the low enrolment by student is to allow colleges of education in the country to run dual mode by awarding NCE and degree together. This will attract more students.”

Azeez said the second reason why the colleges of education have low enrolment is because they are not conventional institutions, adding like FCET, we run science and vocational related courses but the universities run numerous programmes which attract students.”

Another major reason the provost gave for the poor attraction of students by colleges of education, is that the admission requirements is same for both institutions, thus the preference for universities.

The provost told the students to count themselves fortunate to have been admitted and should see it as a privilege to be offered admission in FCET.

Said he: “This indeed is a pathway to your academic career and developments, being among the lucky few to be offered admission into acquiring NCE and PDE from FCET.”

Azeez disclosed that 635 students were offered admission for NCE with departments of Business Education and Primary Education having the highest with 230 newly admitted students.

He further revealed that for the PDE programmes, full and part-time, 92 students were offered admission for the 2020/2021 academic session with Business Education recording the highest with 31 students.

The provost also informed the students that the college is affiliated to the University of Benin, approved by the National Universities Commission to run courses leading to the award of degree in Bachelor of Arts and Science Education in 11 courses.

The provost urged the students to comply with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as spelt out by the Presidential Task Force and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control by wearing face mask, maintain social distance, washing of hands and use of hand sanitizer.

He warned the students to refrain from acts which are contrary to rules and regulations of the college. The unsavoury acts include exam malpractice, admission fraud, certificate forgery, cultism, theft, extortion, fight, rape and illicit drug dealings.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.