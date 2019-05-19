Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Provost, Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Dr Samuel Akintunde, has read the riot act to students of the institution, warning them against acts that could cause them to forfeit their studentship.

Specifically, the provost warned female students of the institution against indecent dressing, stressing that the institution has zero tolerance for immoral attitude.

Dr Akintunde warned the students against cultism, examination malpractices and other acts that may undermine their studentship.

He said that the management of the institution would not hesitate to withdraw any student who engages in cultism and other vices, saying that the college is peaceful and will not allow any individual to rubbish its good reputation. Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede said the university would continue to provide moral and academic assistance to the college since it is affiliated to the university and urged the students to be good ambassadors of the university. Ogunmodede who lamented the high rate of drug abuse among youths, warned the students against consumption of hard drugs, which he said are harmful to their health. He urged the students to contribute their quota to national development through commitment and dedication to the ideals of good governance and social responsibilities.