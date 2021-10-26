By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Provost of the Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Azeez, has advised the Federal Government to give students of colleges of education bursary and other incentives to make the National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme attractive.

Azeez, who made the call during the matriculation of the Distance Learning Programme of the institution, said enrolment into colleges of education in the country was low, resulting in shortage of teachers.

He explained that the pitfall was as a result of the harsh economic crunch and other issues that have dissuaded youths from taking up the teaching profession.

The provost, however, noted that the Federal Government has proposed to pay N75,000 per semester for undergraduates studying education courses in public institutions and N50,000 for those who enroll for the NCE.

According to him, the bursary and other incentives will attract more students to colleges of education.

The provost said, “NCE is still relevant in the education system. It depends on the angle it is viewed from; there is no country where everyone is a graduate. NCE is not a terminal programme. The curriculum was designed for graduates of NCE to teach in primary and junior secondary. The Nigerian education system also allows NCE graduate to run degree programmes, just as we have in FCE Technical. It is meant for those who want to be fully grown in the pedagogy of education.’’

Azeez stated that going for NCE programme gives the students an edge over those who enrolled in degree programmes. He said the NCE students are more mature than those who came in through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and went straight to study education.

He added that the difference between them is the number of years they have spent, adding ‘’we are also pushing for it to be reduced to five years instead of six. Three years for NCE and two years for degree programme.’’

“What we are clamouring for is what the Federal Government has also proposed. Once the incentive is provided it would attract the younger generation to colleges of education.’’

He said the Federal Government will disburse N50, 000 as proposed for bursary for programme to students studying education course, ‘’the bursary will go a long way to encourage them. Although it is a problem of individual choice.’’

The provost charged the new students to focus on their studies and shun any act that could put their studentship in jeopardy.

He said 324 new students matriculated with 161 for Primary Education Studies, Business Education 72, Early Childhood & Care Education and Integrated Science/Chemistry Education recorded low enrolment of one student. NCE programmes and 3, 197 students for degree programmes.

“It is important to warn you against social vices such as rape, drug abuse, cultism, fighting/assault, indecent dressing, gangsterism, stealing, willful damage of college properties and examination malpractices. The college management has zero tolerance for all these. If you are caught, you have to face the consequences of being expelled or suspended from the college.’’

The provost also implored the students to take COVID-19 vaccine jabs and observe the protocols by making use of nose masks and avoid crowded places.

