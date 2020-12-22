By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET), Akoka, Lagos recently matriculated 543 new students into various Distance Learning programmes for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Provost of FCET, Dr. Wahab Azeez, used the occasion to state that the institution will continuously aim at being the best and remained the most sought-after college in the country. According to him, the college remains one of the best based on the statistics of admissions which indicate that many students picked the institution.

He explained that the institution, through the Distance Learning Programme (DLP) had attracted practicing teachers to upgrade their skills and competence, noting “this is a way of assisting them to be effective in the teaching profession. The college is positioned to provide the training needs for all categories of persons who desire to become professional teachers as it has various distance learning programmes for those who could not enrol in the regular National Certificate Education (NCE) programme.”

He said 143 students were offered admission into the Business Education Department; 278 admitted for Primary Studies; 42 for Early Childhood and Care Education, Fine and Applied Art Education 5, Home Economics Education 9, Technical Education 17, Computer/Integrated Science Education 15.

The provost urged the new students to avail themselves of the opportunities offered by the college through its affiliated programmes with the University of Benin (UNIBEN) to enrol for a degree programme after the completion of their NCE programme.

He urged them to refrain from acts that is against the rules and regulation of the college in order not to jeopardise the realisation of their life ambitions.

“These unsavory acts include: examination misconduct, admission fraud, certificate forgery, cultism, theft, extortion, rape, illicit drug dealing and so on. Your success will be measured by the result of your academic work. Attend lectures regularly and timely,” he said.

The provost explained that 21st century technology provides opportunity for students to acquire knowledge using ICT facilities. He appealed to government to upgrade the institution so that it can award degrees as the school has the required manpower and facilities to teach the students in different programmes.

In his speech, the Director of DLP, Mr. Ori Eyetsemitan said it is the sixth matriculation ceremony and congratulated the students for completing the registration process and that they are now bonafide students of the institution.

“As you are matriculating today, you must set achievable goals, be focused and avoid procrastination, be diligent in your studies, don’t be static, as continuous improvement is a criterion that leads you to stardom. Work on your limitations and you shall excel,” he pointed out.

Responding on behalf of the matriculating students, the President of the college Students’ Union, Odekilekun Adedeji, described the opportunity as a lifetime achievement and called on the new students to be focused and law-abiding to avoid any forms of sanctions.