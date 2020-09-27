Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chairmen of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in 31 states yesterday at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna passed a vote of confidence on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by its National Chairman, Falalu Bello.

Deputy Chairman of the party in Imo State, Peter Okafor, who moved the motion for a vote of confidence on the party leadership said their position was to encourage NWC members to do more in growing the party.

He said: “On behalf of myself and 31 chairmen of our party including the FCT who are presently at this meeting, having seen the good works of the NWC and what the National Chairman, Falalu Bello, has done in helping the party to grow, we have moved a motion for a full vote of confidence on them and the essence is to encourage them to continue the good works they are doing”.

Niger State chairman of the party, Yahya Danbaba Daudu, who seconded the motion, expressed absolute confidence in the present NEC and NWC.