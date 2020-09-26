Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Thirty-one states chairmen of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) rose from their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna on Saturday to pass a vote of confidence on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by its National Chairman, Falalu Bello.

Deputy Chairman of the party in Imo State Engr Peter Okafor, who moved the motion for a vote of confidence on the party leadership on behalf of his colleagues, said their position was to encourage NWC members to do more in growing the party.

‘On behalf of myself and 31 chairmen of our party including the FCT, who are presently in this meeting, having seen the good works of the NWC and what the National Chairman, Falalu Bello, has done in the executive helping the party to grow, we have moved a motion for a full vote of confidence on them and the essence is to encourage them to continue the good works they are doing,’ he said.

Niger State Chairman of the party Engr Yahya Danbaba Daudu, who seconded the motion, said: ‘On behalf of my colleagues, state chairmen and for the motion that was proposed by my other colleague from Imo, I second the motion that we have absolute confidence in the present NEC and NWC and whatever decision reached is as agreed by all.’

Earlier, the National Chairman of PRP Falalu Bello told newsmen that the meeting of the NWC of PRP made up of the National Executive Committee members and state chairmen were summoned basically to fine-tune the party’s programme of action for the next one year from August 2020 to August 2021 when the national convention of the party will take place.

This, he said, involved two issues: ‘membership drive and grassroots mobilisation countrywide and popular mobilisation and rotational campaign against unpopular and anti-people policies of governments,’ he said

He continued: ‘What we have agreed upon is a common template for dealing with emerging challenges regarding the party’s discipline and party organisation.’

The erstwhile banker used the occasion to unveil the website of his party where interested Nigerians can register from any part of the world.

‘We are happy today to announce our website address @prpNigeria.ng. The essence of this website is to enable every Nigerian willing to join our party to register online wherever they are with N100 registration fee,’ he said.

The National Secretary of the party and the current governorship candidate of the party in Ondo State, Babatunde Francis Ali, appreciated those who attended the meeting reiterating the commitment of the Party’s NEC to continue building the party.

Photo: (middle)