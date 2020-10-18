The Peoples Redemption party (PRP) Board of Trustees (BOT) has endorsed the programmes of action approved and rolled out by both the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The PRP programme of action covers the period August 2020 untill August 2021, which will culminate with the holding of the Party’s National Convention.

The endorsement is contained in a communique issued by the board on Sunday and signed by six of its members including Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Mr Chris Anyedizeolu and Dr Segun Falope.

It said the meeting resolved to convey the PRP BOTs absolute confidence in, and satisfaction with, the leadership of the Party’s NEC under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Falalu Bello.

It hailed NEC’s strenuous and focused efforts at repositioning the PRP for greater relevance and impact in the Nigerian political space.

The communique condemned attempts by a few misguided and errant elements within the Party to create dissent, misunderstandings and factions within the PRP.

It noted “in particular that this is contrary to the letters and spirit of the Party extant constitutional provisions”.

According to the statement the Code of Conduct for members explicitly frowns at all anti-Party activities and conducts likely to embarrass the Party or bring the Party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute.

It approved the request of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the current BOT Chairman, to be replaced by the party.

Musa had formally requested the Partys NWC to initiate processes for his substitution with someone else as a replacement in an acting capacity pending the appointment of another substantive BOT Chair.

The communique paid tribute to his unparalleled contributions to the survival and growth of the PRP, and noted the heavy burden which the office of BOT Chair carried and the toll it was having on its leader.

It recalled that Alhaji Musa had during the party’s National Delegates Conference on Sept. 1, 2018 delivered his valedictory speech in which he asserted that he was leaving the stage.

Musa had refered to the “scheduled forthcoming National Convention of the Party and his failing health” as reasons for him to be replaced. (NAN)