Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Some political associates of the late former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, converged on Kaduna at the weekend for an emergency meeting to seek a way forward to the economic and political woes of the country based on the ideology of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

At the meeting which coincided with the three days prayer organised for the deceased in his Kaduna residence on Saturday, had the Labour leader, Issa Aremu, the former IPAC Chairman, Yunusa Salisu Tanko, former member House of Representative, Emmanuel Bello, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Interim National Chairman, Sule Bello, among others in attendance.

While responding to questions from Journalists, the PRP interim Chairman disclosed that the outcome of the meeting was to restrategise on the way forward for the party and how to rescue the country from its current worsening socio-political situation.

He emphasised that the only solution to the problem of the country is for the leadership of the country to uphold the political ideology of late Balarabe Musa and the PRP which according to him is centred on the well being of the people.

Bello, who is a lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, advised that Nigerians must ensure that they always vote for leaders who are not ‘bigot, self-seeking; who believe in oneness of the country and who are not dedicated in enriching themselves.

‘Today, Nigeria is facing a serious problem. Our youths have no direction; our leaders also have no direction. The potential, wealth and the resources of the country are for grasp by people who do not mean well for the country.’

Also, speaking, the former IPAC Chairman, Yunusa Salisu Tanko, said that Balarabe Musa built one hundred primary schools in the state within his short period as the governor of the old Kaduna state.

‘Balarabe Musa, as a first Republican governor, ordered that his security votes be returned into the treasury and directed that the money be used for education. So, you can not compared him with any kind of politician today,’ Tanko said.

In his comments, a former federal lawmaker, Emmanuel Bello, who represented Gombi/Hong federal constituency of Adamawa State, also frowned at the current situation of country, remarking that ‘the country is in a terrible situation, we may lose this nation, if we do not addressed the issues at stake.

‘For example, the #EndSARS protest has brought out issue of over population; brought out issue of lack of social plan for the well being of the Nigerians.’

He urged Nigerians to always vote for candidates of their choice on the basis of competence, adding that Nigerians must shun politics of money, which according to him is the bane of bad governance.